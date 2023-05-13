Elkhorn pitcher Andrew Salvatore spoiled the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran party on Saturday night.

The junior ace pitched a complete-game shutout to lift the Antlers to a 4-0 win over the Warriors — making their first appearance at state in seven years — at Werner Park in the opening round of the Class B state baseball tournament.

Salvatore started to pitch just last summer and put together the best performance of his career in the biggest game.

"He has just gotten better and better and it's been fun to watch him," Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. "He just challenges guys and he doesn't walk many guys and makes them put the ball in play. That was our gameplan and he did a good job of executing it."

After allowing a lead-off base hit in the first, Salvatore retired 13 straight batters. He gave up another single to start the sixth inning but induced a ground ball double play to end the inning.

"He just got ahead of batters," McCright said. "He can throw several pitches for strikes in any count and I think that throws hitters off. ... That really puts pressure on you, especially when you are down 3-0, 4-0."

Wahoo coach Kyle Weyers said that he knew Salvatore was a tough pitcher. His Warriors just could not find a way to make good contact.

"He doesn't overpower you," Weyers said. "He throws strikes and finds ways to get you out and that's what he did. You have to tip your cap. The kid did a good job."

Wahoo pitcher Ryan Bokelmann was solid on the mound too. He struck out six and allowed four runs but just one was earned.

Elkhorn plated two in the first inning after starting the inning with a pair of singles followed by the first of two Wahoo backbreaking errors.

A sharply-hit grounder slipped past Aidan Lofgren's glove on a potential double-play ball to score the first. The second score of the inning came on a sacrifice fly from Salvatore.

In the second, Nolan Van Slyke misplayed a single to left field with two outs. One Antler came around to score on the error to make it 3-0.

"We didn't play our best baseball, that's for sure," Weyers said. "In the state tournament, you have to show up and play your best baseball and we were far from it today."

The Warriors fall to the loser's bracket to play Omaha Skutt on Monday a 1 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field. Weyers said they have to play better to keep the season alive and the team knows that.

"I don't think the stage was too big for us," he said. "We were probably nervous, but they were probably nervous too. That's normal. We just didn't play well enough and hopefully Monday we show up and play our best baseball."

Elkhorn will face Norris at 7 p.m. that night in the winner's bracket.

