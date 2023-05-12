OMAHA — The first day of the Class A baseball tournament belonged to the pitchers.

Then Elkhorn South took it to the next level.

The Storm threw a combined no-hitter to beat No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South 2-0 on Friday at Werner Park.

Michael Meckna threw six spotless innings and Tanner Foertsch finished it off for the Storm.

Meckna, an Oregon commit, fought injuries all season. Fatigue set in on Friday, which led the junior to walk seven batters and hit another.

Even still, his best start came at the best time.

"That is what we have been saving him for all year," coach Brandon Dahl said. "We didn't want to push him. We want him to be healthy for this time in the year and you see why."

Papillion-La Vista South threatened in the seventh inning, getting runners on second and third in the final inning with a pair of walks. Foertsch was able to get out of the jam and finish the no-no.

"First time at state, that had to be a nerve-wracking deal, right?" Dahl said. "Everybody clapping, big situation and he came in and stepped up."

Elkhorn South scored the game's only runs in the sixth inning. Hayden Kelberlau singled to start the inning advanced on a sacrifice bunt and touched home after a pair of throwing errors.

Cole Eaton tripled later in the at-bat and was driven in on an Eli Small single.

"Credit to our guys, they kept grinding," Dahl said. "They found a way to get the run in. It doesn't have to be pretty at this time of the year, you are just looking for wins."

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state baseball tournament