OMAHA — Elkhorn North has done it again.

The No. 1 Wolves defeated No. 2 Norris 2-1 to win their second consecutive state championship at Tal Anderson Field.

Kaizer Papenhagen had a two-out base hit in the seventh, but Elkhorn North's Drew Harper threw Kaden Kier out at home trying to score from second to end the game.

The Titans were held at bay for most of the game by Elkhorn North pitcher Colin Nowacyzk, who started the game with five scoreless innings.

Kale Fountain scored in the sixth inning on a two-out single from Collier Hestermann to chop the lead in half.

Elkhorn North scored the two runs in the third inning on RBI singles from Chris Thiessen and Nowacyzk.

› Check back for updates to this story.

Photos: The 2023 state baseball champions are crowned in Omaha