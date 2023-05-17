OMAHA — Elkhorn North advanced to the Class B final with a 3-2 win over Omaha Gross on Wednesday at the state baseball tournament.

The defending champion Wolves will play for their second straight title in a 4 p.m. game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Elkhorn North was pushed to an elimination game after falling to Gross 11-3 earlier Wednesday.

Elkhorn North scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Xavier Cavenaugh, Isaiah Miller and Carson Ripley had the RBIs.

The Cougars scored a run in the second and one in the seventh but came up short.

Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill allowed one hit in six innings and struck out seven to get the win. Kyler Hanson came on to get the save.

Gross finishes the season 18-8.

Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament