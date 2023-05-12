OMAHA — Elkhorn North defeated Platte Valley 4-0 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class B state baseball tournament.
Nebraska commit Ryan Harrahill allowed no runs over six innings and struck out nine to get the win at Werner Park.
The defending-champion Wolves (21-5) advance to a 4 p.m. winner's bracket game Monday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
The 13-11 Patriots will play in a 10 a.m. elimination game Monday.
