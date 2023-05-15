PAPILLION — No. 1 Millard West continued its state championship defense with a resounding 9-1 win over No. 10 Creighton Prep on Monday at Werner Park.

Prep took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but did not score again.

Millard West scored two in the second on Brady Brau's single to left field. Peyton Moore added a sacrifice fly in the third.

The Junior Jays loaded the bases in the fourth on three walks but Jackson Williams and Ben Sterbens worked out of it.

The Wildcats scored six runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open.

Brau drove in four runs on two hits. Korey Cozad also had a pair of hits.

