OMAHA — Colin Nowaczyk tossed a two-hitter Monday to lead Elkhorn North to an 8-0 win over Beatrice in a Class B state baseball tournament game.

The junior struck out seven in six innings for the Wolves, the defending state champions. Elkhorn North has yet to give up a run in its title defense, outscoring opponents 12-0 in two games.

Maverick Christiansen had three RBIs and Carson Ripley drove in a pair for Elkhorn North, which will return to action Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Papillion's Fricke Field.

The Wolves got started with three runs in the second inning Monday, but got help from Beatrice along the way — a passed ball scored one run, and an error plated another.

Nowaczyk was seldom in trouble, as he fanned seven batters and didn't walk any hitters. The Wolves were sound behind their pitcher — their only error was committed by Nowaczyk himself.

The Orangemen will play in an elimination game against Omaha Gross on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Fricke.

