OMAHA — A gritty effort by starter Sam Bespoyasny led Creighton Prep to a first-round win Friday at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The senior went the distance and struck out six in a 3-1 victory over Gretna at Werner Park. The Junior Jays advance to a winner's bracket game Monday at 4 p.m. against defending state champion Millard West.

Bespoyasny's big moment came in the sixth inning after the Dragons broke the shutout to make it 3-1. Gretna then loaded the bases with none out but a pop out and two grounders later, he got out of the jam.

"With the bases loaded, my teammates all got together on the mound and trusted me to get it done," Bespoyasny said. "They had my back the whole way."

Prep assistant coach Jeff Wellwood credited his starter with getting the job done in the sixth.

"Sam was just awesome today," he said. "For them to only get one run that inning was huge."

​Bespoyasny finished off the win in the seventh though Gretna did make some noise. A two-out single by Michael Scheef was followed by a long drive to right field off the bat of Ty Smolinski that twisted foul.

Smolinski eventually went down swinging for the final out.

The Junior Jays were victorious despite the absence of coach Pat Mooney, who is at his son's graduation this weekend from North Texas State.

"The culture of the program is that someone else is going to step up, even when 'the boss' is gone," Wellwood said. "Everybody knows their roles and they got the job done today."

Prep grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Michael Burt. That advantage grew to 3-0 in the sixth on a two-run single by Grant Wagner.

Scheef came home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth but that was all the scoring for the Dragons, who will play Grand Island in an elimination game Monday at 10 a.m.

