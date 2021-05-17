State baseball: Connor, Connolly make most of starting nods, help lift SkyHawks past top-ranked Titans

With so many strong hitters on the Skutt roster, players like Connolly and Connor don’t see the field every game. They batted seventh and eighth Monday.

“We’ve been preaching all year long your time is going to come and it’s come for them in the past, and they stepped up big,” Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said. “I knew I could count on them and I wasn’t worried at all to put them in the lineup today.”

Like it did against Bennington in the opening round, Norris (23-8) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Skutt (19-6) quickly responded with two runs in the top of the second.

Norris regained a two-run lead on back-to-back RBI hits from Husker recruit C.J. Hood and Jagger Armend in the third inning. But again, Skutt had a quick answer and tied the game on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

“They did a great job today,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said. “They made every play, situational hitting was excellent by them.

“The difference in my opinion was we put too many guys on for free, whether it’d be errors or walks or hit by pitch, and they didn’t do a lot of that.”

Sudbeck scattered eight hits, struck out four and walked only one in a 97-pitch effort.