State baseball: Calabrese sparks Elkhorn charge to stay alive in Class B
  • Updated
Alex Calabrese's RBI double sparked a three-run fourth inning for No. 2 Elkhorn, which stayed alive in the Class B state baseball tournament with a 5-1 win against No. 3 Hastings on Monday at Werner Park in Papillion.

Malakai Vetock boosted Elkhorn's pitching lineup for the remainder of the tournament by tossing a complete game. He struck out 11 and allowed only four hits.

The bottom of the lineup helped Elkhorn (20-11) break through.

Calabrese's base knock tied the game at 1-1. The next batter, Connor Hunt, was hit by a pitch, and Blake Knott followed with a two-run double.

Braden Kalvelage drove in the lone run for Hastings, which finishes at 20-7.

High school baseball logo 2014

 

