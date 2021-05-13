State baseball: Building the Spartans' program began with assembling a coaching staff ready to win

“If they’re not feeling comfortable about something, they can go ask a guy who struck out Derek Jeter and Manny Ramirez about what this looks like,” Lanik said. "He’s just brutally honest with them and they love him for that; he’s been an incredible addition to our staff.”

With the help of two additional assistant coaches in Noah Kulhanek and Trey Montanez, Lincoln East has between five and seven coaches available to help players take individual drills during practice on specific issues or skills. The final contributor to Lincoln East’s success this season has been an assistant coach Lanik never saw coming — senior Brady Bell.

If not for season-ending Tommy John surgery in the offseason, Bell would have been one of the Spartans’ most important players on the mound and in the field. He hasn’t been able to play a single inning this season, but that hasn’t stopped Bell from helping his teammates get better. During practices he runs the pitching machine, helps the catchers or assists in the batting cages while learning the tricks of what it means to be a coach.

“Brady’s been unbelievable; there’s been times where he’ll ask me a question about the strategy of the game or a decision I made, and it kind of makes me rethink something or have to have a reason why,” Lanik said.