Platteview broke a tie with a three-run fourth inning to pull away for a 7-1 win against DC West at the Class C state baseball tournament Saturday at Tal Anderson Field.

Alex Jones had a run-scoring hit and Carter Grosdidier drew a bases-loaded walk in the decisive inning that broke a 1-1 tie. The Trojans tacked on two more runs in fifth for good measure.

Platteview's Ethan Loffer got the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Platteview will play Malcolm in a winner's bracket game on Monday.

