OMAHA — Creighton Prep defeated Gretna 3-1 on Friday in a first-round game at the Class A state baseball tournament.

Sam Bespoyasny went the distance for the Junior Jays, allowing six hits while striking out six.

Prep led 1-0 but tacked on two more runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Grant Wagner.

The 20-10 Junior Jays advance to play Millard West in a 4 p.m. winners bracket game at Werner Park.

The 22-9 Dragons will play an elimination game Monday against Grand Island.

› Check back for updates to this story, and more photos

Today in sports history: May 12 1970: Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run 1974: Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee Bucks to win NBA championship 2006: Justin Gatlin breaks the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.76 seconds, later revised 2013: Serena Williams collects 50th career title with win over Maria Sharapova 2014: LeBron James ties his playoff career high with 49 points