OMAHA — Creighton Prep defeated Gretna 3-1 on Friday in a first-round game at the Class A state baseball tournament.
Sam Bespoyasny went the distance for the Junior Jays, allowing six hits while striking out six.
Prep led 1-0 but tacked on two more runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Grant Wagner.
The 20-10 Junior Jays advance to play Millard West in a 4 p.m. winners bracket game at Werner Park.
The 22-9 Dragons will play an elimination game Monday against Grand Island.
