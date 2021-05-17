State baseball: Behind Toman, Bellevue West scraps for another low-scoring win at state

Bellevue West may have been a high-scoring team all season long, but things are different at the state tournament.

The Thunderbirds scored two runs or fewer just three times all season, but they’ve now done it in back-to-back wins in the Class A baseball state tournament. Jaxon Jelkin struck out 15 batters in a 1-0, nine-inning win over Archbishop Bergan on Saturday, and the Thunderbirds picked up another low-scoring win Monday.

No. 2 Bellevue West scored a pair of runs on fielder’s choices in the fifth inning, and that was all the run support it needed to defeat No. 3 Lincoln East 2-1 at Haymarket Park.

“You’re obviously going to see good arms every time you come out; all eight teams in the tournament are good and their second, third, fourth guys are still pretty good arms,” Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. “I was happy with the way we scrapped.”

Lincoln East (22-9) scored its sole run on a wild pitch after loading the bases in the second inning, but the Spartans stranded three runners to end the inning after back-to-back strikeouts. The Spartans then proceeded to strand runners in scoring position during the fourth and fifth innings as Bellevue West (29-4) starting pitcher Dane Toman allowed just three hits and struck out 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.