OMAHA — Beatrice defeated Omaha Gross 5-0 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class B state baseball tournament.

The game was scoreless until the Orangemen scored in the fifth on an RBI single by Deegan Nelson. The lead grew in the sixth on a two-run double by Noah Jobman, an infield error and a passed ball.

Nebraska commit Tucker Timmerman pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out eight to get the win. He also had a ground-rule double and scored a run.

Beatrice will play Elkhorn North in a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday at Omaha's Tal Anderson Field.

The Cougars will play an elimination game against Platte Valley at 10 a.m.

Elkhorn North 4, Platte Valley 0: Elkhorn North defeated Platte Valley 4-0 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class B state baseball tournament.

Nebraska commit Ryan Harrahill allowed no runs over six innings and struck out nine to get the win at Werner Park.

The defending-champion Wolves (21-5) advance to a 4 p.m. winner's bracket game Monday at Tal Anderson Field.

The 13-11 Patriots will play in a 10 a.m. elimination game Monday.

