State baseball: Beatrice outlasts Ralston in eight innings to advance

PAPILLION — Beatrice limped into the state tournament, having dropped four straight games.

Now the Orangemen are one win from playing for a Class B crown.

They outlasted Ralston 3-2 in eight innings Monday afternoon at Werner Park. Beatrice advances to Wednesday's 7 p.m. winners' bracket contest, and will play either Norris or Omaha Skutt.

Beatrice's Max Reis opened the top of the eighth with a bunt single, advanced to second on an error and shuffled to third on an infield groundout.

Austin Burroughs then put the ball in play at Ralston third baseman Jake Chronic, but his throw to first was dropped. The ball scooted away, allowing Reis to score the Orangemen's first run since the first inning.

Sophomore Tucker Timmerman, a Nebraska recruit, followed with a run-scoring bloop single to left-center.

Both teams flirted with game-winning moments in the seventh inning. Beatrice got a runner to second base and could not bring him home, and Ralston's Blake Peabody drew a leadoff walk in the bottom half but the Rams were unable to capitalize.