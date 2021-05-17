 Skip to main content
State baseball: Beatrice outlasts Ralston in eight innings to advance
State baseball: Beatrice outlasts Ralston in eight innings to advance

  Updated
Beatrice celebration

Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman and Max Reis celebrate their win over Ralston in a Class B state baseball tournament game Monday at Werner Park in Papillion.

 Z LONG, Omaha World-Herald

PAPILLION — Beatrice limped into the state tournament, having dropped four straight games.

Now the Orangemen are one win from playing for a Class B crown.

They outlasted Ralston 3-2 in eight innings Monday afternoon at Werner Park. Beatrice advances to Wednesday's 7 p.m. winners' bracket contest, and will play either Norris or Omaha Skutt.

Beatrice's Max Reis opened the top of the eighth with a bunt single, advanced to second on an error and shuffled to third on an infield groundout.

Austin Burroughs then put the ball in play at Ralston third baseman Jake Chronic, but his throw to first was dropped. The ball scooted away, allowing Reis to score the Orangemen's first run since the first inning.

Sophomore Tucker Timmerman, a Nebraska recruit, followed with a run-scoring bloop single to left-center.

Both teams flirted with game-winning moments in the seventh inning. Beatrice got a runner to second base and could not bring him home, and Ralston's Blake Peabody drew a leadoff walk in the bottom half but the Rams were unable to capitalize.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Garrett White was locked in for Ralston. The junior left-hander struck out seven and walked only two in 7 1/3 innings.

Ralston will play Central City/Fullerton/Centura in an elimination game at 4 p.m.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

