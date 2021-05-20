State baseball: Beatrice outlasts Norris to win program's first ever title

PAPILLION — Beatrice won its first-ever state title in baseball, as the eighth-seeded Orangemen defeated Norris 5-4 in the Class B state title game Thursday night at Werner Park.

Beatrice put three runs on the board in the top of the first as Austin Burroughs and Deegan Nelson drove in runs.

Senior pitcher Qwin Zabokrtsky went six innings, picking up his second win of the tournament. Senior Will Reimer came on to get the final three outs to earn the save.

The Orangemen, who pounded out 10 hits on the game, came into the tournament as the lone wild card team. They finished 4-1, while denying the Titans their first state title since 2013.

