State baseball: ‘Awesome’ pitching effort leads Millard West past Millard South in familiar matchup

Millard South must be getting sick of facing the Millard West Wildcats.

The Wildcats won the 2019 state championship over Millard South, and they also won both regular-season contests last month.

No. 5 Millard West did it again Monday, as Drew Borner’s seventh-inning RBI single led the Wildcats to a 4-3 win in the Class A state baseball tournament at Haymarket Park.

“It almost felt like that game two years ago in the championship; until you get that last out, no lead is safe,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said.

The game-winning hit for Millard West (26-11) came in the top of the seventh inning when Maddux Fleck doubled and Borner followed with an RBI single that ricocheted off the second baseman into center field.

“I just had a little feeling we were going to get something going, and I knew Borner was going to come in and win the game for us,” Fleck said.