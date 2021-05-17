State baseball: Antlers and Kernels stay alive in Class B

Alex Calabrese's RBI double sparked a three-run fourth inning for No. 2 Elkhorn, which stayed alive in the Class B state baseball tournament with a 5-1 win against No. 3 Hastings on Monday at Werner Park in Papillion.

Malakai Vetock boosted Elkhorn's pitching lineup for the remainder of the tournament by tossing a complete game. He struck out 11 and allowed only four hits.

The bottom of the lineup helped Elkhorn (20-11) break through.

Calabrese's base knock tied the game at 1-1. The next batter, Connor Hunt, was hit by a pitch, and Blake Knott followed with a two-run double.

Braden Kalvelage drove in the lone run for Hastings, which finishes at 20-7.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, Bennington 1: Kale Jensen tossed a three-hit complete game to lead the Kernels (20-6) to their first state baseball victory.

Jensen struck out eight and worked around three walks.

The junior got some early run support. The Kernels plated three runs in the first inning, including a two-run single from Kellen Fries. Jensen helped his own cause with a triple, a double and an RBI.

Bennington's season ends at 16-11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0