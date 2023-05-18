The state baseball championships take place Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. Here is everything you need to know for the three matchups:

Class A: Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 7 p.m.

This is a heavyweight fight. Drew Deremer vs. Carter Mick, two of the best pitchers in the state, with a ton of great players around the field. Until Wednesday's loss to Grand Island, Millard West was firing on all cylinders. Lincoln East has squeaked out a pair of close games with excellent pitching. East is 2-0 in the head-to-head series this season.

Nate's pick: Millard West, 3-2. The Wildcats have made the final the past three seasons, winning two, while East will be playing in its first Friday. Millard West's veterans come up with big plays late for another title.

Class B: Elkhorn North vs. Norris, 4 p.m.

The Eastern Midlands Conference rivals meet again after the No. 2 Titans won the lone regular-season meeting 8-7 at home. Friday's title game should have more drama. The No. 1 Wolves were the preseason favorites and have gotten this far with excellent pitching. Norris has scored 35 runs in four games in the state tournament.

Nate's pick: Elkhorn North, 3-1. Colin Nowaczyk has an ERA of 0.39. He steps up again and the Wolves find big hits late to win.

Class C: Malcolm vs. Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Malcolm's path to the championship has been a roller coaster, with two of its three wins in the tournament by one run. No. 9 Omaha Roncalli put together quite the run to make it to the state championship with clutch hitting and big innings. Two teams that love to score and have hit well in the tournament should start Friday off right.

Nate's pick: Malcolm, 6-4. The Clippers found ways all season to win close games all season and the Clippers do it again.

Photos: Lincoln East locks up trip to Class A state baseball championship