Standout Millard South shortstop commits to play baseball for Vanderbilt

One of the state's top baseball prospects is headed to one of the country's top college programs.

Millard South middle infielder Cam Kozeal committed tp Vanderbilt, Prep Baseball Report reported Wednesday. He is ranked as the nation's No. 48 recruit in the 2023 class by PBR.

Kozeal's recruiting profile got a boost in the summer when he was named MVP of the PBR Futures Game, an event that had nearly 300 college coaches on hand to evaluate talent.

Kozeal started at shortstop for Millard South last spring. Then a sophomore, he hit .376 with five homers, 10 doubles, 34 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 40 games for the state champion Patriots.

Vanderbilt won a national championship in 2019 and finished national runner-up in June.

Kozeal is part of a talented in-state 2023 recruiting class that includes Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback (Nebraska), Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (Nebraska), Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton (Tennessee) and Eli Small (Kentucky), Blair's Shea Wendt (Creighton), Wayne's Brooks Kneifl (Kansas State) and Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill (Nebraska).

