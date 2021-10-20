 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Standout Millard South shortstop commits to play baseball for Vanderbilt
0 Comments

Standout Millard South shortstop commits to play baseball for Vanderbilt

  • Updated
  • 0
Cam Kozeal

Millard South's Cam Kozeal throws to first for an out during a Class A state baseball game May 17 at Haymarket Park.

 Omaha World-Herald file photo

One of the state's top baseball prospects is headed to one of the country's top college programs.

Millard South middle infielder Cam Kozeal committed tp Vanderbilt, Prep Baseball Report reported Wednesday. He is ranked as the nation's No. 48 recruit in the 2023 class by PBR.

Kozeal's recruiting profile got a boost in the summer when he was named MVP of the PBR Futures Game, an event that had nearly 300 college coaches on hand to evaluate talent.

Kozeal started at shortstop for Millard South last spring. Then a sophomore, he hit .376 with five homers, 10 doubles, 34 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 40 games for the state champion Patriots.

Vanderbilt won a national championship in 2019 and finished national runner-up in June.

Kozeal is part of a talented in-state 2023 recruiting class that includes Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback (Nebraska), Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (Nebraska), Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton (Tennessee) and Eli Small (Kentucky), Blair's Shea Wendt (Creighton), Wayne's Brooks Kneifl (Kansas State) and Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill (Nebraska).

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News