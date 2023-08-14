In one of Garrett Springer’s biggest at-bats of his life, he helped Carpet Land complete the comeback over Cheyenne (Wyoming) Monday in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Carpet Land, who won the Class A state title as Lincoln East, now enters the ALWS Championship after a 2-1 victory in the semifinals.

Springer laced a two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Carpet Land’s only hit of the game, to give the Rugs the lead.

“I thought the pitcher (Colter McAnelly) for (Cheyenne) did a great job,” Springer said. “Props to him. He made a lot of great pitches in big situations, but honestly, there was no doubt in my mind. In the dugout, everyone was pretty focused and wanting that next at-bat. That’s what makes us special.”

In the 96-year history of the ALWS, Carpet Land became the first team to win a game while getting only one hit.

McAnelly, a Utah commit, held the Rugs hitless through five innings. But after a walk, an error and intentional walk loaded the bases for Carpet Land, Springer only had one thing on his mind.

“Stepping up to the plate you don’t have anything else on your mind other than success,” Springer said. “I was going up to the plate thinking I was going to hit a grand slam. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but it was ecstatic. I was super pumped seeing AJ (Evasco) get (intentionally) walked and making them pay for that. I think that was huge. AJ is one of the best hitters in the state of Nebraska and it was a good choice for them. … We have a team full of people that want to be in that at-bat and want to be in that moment.”

Carpet Land trailed 1-0 after Cheyenne finally got to the Rugs' defense with a pair of errors and a seesaw performance from starter Ryan Clementi.

Clementi finished with eight strikeouts, but also walked six batters over the course of 5 1/3 innings.

“He gave us everything he had,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “(Clementi) has normally been our closer, but he gave us the best chance with extended innings today. … He just pitched his heart out, made so many big pitches in big spots and gave us a chance at the end.”

Carpet Land faces the winner of Brooklawn (N.J) and League City (Texas) Tuesday in the ALWS Championship at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

“It’s been a roller coaster. That’s how baseball is,” Springer said. “There has been ups and downs through the whole team. … We are kind of riding that high of a roller coaster. That is where we are at right now and that is huge. We are a big momentum team and ride off each other’s energy.

Photos: Carpet Land plays Elkhorn South for an American Legion state title