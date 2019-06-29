The summer baseball season can be one of the most useful tools a high school baseball coach can use for program development, and Montana Jones' success with JC Brager at Lincoln Southeast is a testament to that.
JC Brager used a run to the Legion state tournament in 2017 with only two seniors to give a lot of underclassmen some varsity experience. The team came up short that season, but the run paved the path to a state tournament berth the next spring.
Now, in a similar situation with a young squad, Jones hopes his 2019 team can follow in his former team’s footsteps.
“This team is in a really similar situation to that team a few years ago. We don’t have many seniors, so we’re young, and hopefully we can make another run in districts like we did,” he said. “We’ve had a really good run this week, and we’ve had four pitchers throw really well, so if they can continue that into districts, who knows what could happen.”
Part of Brager’s recent run has come at this weekend's Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament. A 2-2 finish likely keeps them out of Sunday’s semifinals, but Brager competed against some of the top competition in the state and held its own, including a tough 2-0 loss to Elkhorn on Saturday.
Brager starter Devin Trumbley fired six strong innings and surrendered Elkhorn’s only two runs in the top of the sixth with two outs. The team’s recent run has begun to resemble that 2017 team, and Jones feels positive about Brager's future.
“These summer teams really allow you to build depth for the spring and get some guys some looks at this level,” he said. “You get to know your team a lot better, and to get them varsity experience is key once we get to the spring season."
Elkhorn, meanwhile, later beat Sioux Falls (South Dakota) West 3-2 to cap a perfect 4-0 run through pool play.
Special moment for Burke bat boy: The Legion tournament also brought a moment on Saturday that reminds everyone why the game is played.
Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) and Omaha Burke came together to provide a special moment for Burke freshman bat boy Cael Campin, the younger brother of Burke player Colin Campin.
Cael Campin leads C&H with the walk off HR. Thanks to @LinksJVbaseball class act group of kids!! pic.twitter.com/UPUWnzvNa3— burke baseball (@baseball_burke) June 29, 2019
Burke has allowed Cael, who was born with Down syndrome, to take some cuts and hustle around the bases for home runs this season after games. Usually Burke's opponent is gone by the time Cael is hitting his home runs, but Lincoln High became the first team this season to stay out on the field and root on Cael while trying to field his hits.
“Cael is such a great kid, and I can’t say enough about the Lincoln High guys staying out and cheering him on,” Burke coach Scott Hodges said. “It was a real class act from them, and it was great to see him out there running home with everyone’s support.”
The run may not have counted but, for everyone involved, the memory will last far longer than the score line.