Southwest shows ability to win 'unique games' in HAC Tournament victory over Southeast

In his place, Blake Avila entered in his varsity debut. The sophomore allowed all four of Southwest’s hits in the fifth inning and was responsible for the final three earned runs that set the score at 7-4.

“We threw him in a really tough situation there,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “It’s one of those things where, would you rather throw him in the deep end now or throw him in the deep end in three weeks?”

It was another disappointing loss for a Southeast team that seems to have too much talent to be hovering around .500. Jones said walks have been the team’s Achilles' heel throughout the season, and if not for the five walks the Knights issued Thursday, they might still be in the HAC Tournament. Instead, it’s back to the drawing board as they enter the final stretch of the season.

“We just have to keep competing and growing on the mound and not give free passes on the basepaths,” Jones said. “Once we figure that out on the mound, I think we’ll have a chance at being really good.”

Southwest starting pitcher Andrew Bohrer did well in his five innings of work, but Jordan Smith grabbed the win as he struck out four batters and allowed just one hit in the game’s final two innings.