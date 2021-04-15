Southwest shows ability to win 'unique games' in HAC Tournament victory over Southeast

Lincoln Southwest knows there’s more than one way to win a baseball game.
After being stuck in a tightly contested pitchers' duel for most of the game Thursday, four of Southwest’s five total hits came during a pivotal five-run fifth inning. It was a far cry from the Silver Hawks’ 25-4 rout of Lincoln High on Tuesday, but it was all they needed to secure a 12th win in their last 13 games.
The Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks also had a solid day on the mound as they defeated Lincoln Southeast 7-4 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Densmore Field.
“We’re finding ways to win unique games,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “You can sit there and outslug teams and we’ve won those games, but this one was a dogfight for the majority of that game, so we complimented our guys for staying true to the process.”
Lincoln Southeast (9-8) struck first via a David Swanson RBI single in the third inning. The Knights’ starting pitcher, Connor Wilken, kept Lincoln Southwest (13-5) off the board until the fourth inning. Ethan Morrow drove home the Silver Hawks’ first run on an RBI double before scoring the second run on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead.
The momentum immediately shifted back to Southeast when Will Jesske’s two-RBI double resulted in a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning, but the Knights’ dominance on the mound soon faded. Wilken suffered a cut that briefly required medical attention, and he exited the game after walking the first two batters of the inning.
In his place, Blake Avila entered in his varsity debut. The sophomore allowed all four of Southwest’s hits in the fifth inning and was responsible for the final three earned runs that set the score at 7-4.
“We threw him in a really tough situation there,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “It’s one of those things where, would you rather throw him in the deep end now or throw him in the deep end in three weeks?”
It was another disappointing loss for a Southeast team that seems to have too much talent to be hovering around .500. Jones said walks have been the team’s Achilles' heel throughout the season, and if not for the five walks the Knights issued Thursday, they might still be in the HAC Tournament. Instead, it’s back to the drawing board as they enter the final stretch of the season.
“We just have to keep competing and growing on the mound and not give free passes on the basepaths,” Jones said. “Once we figure that out on the mound, I think we’ll have a chance at being really good.”
Southwest starting pitcher Andrew Bohrer did well in his five innings of work, but Jordan Smith grabbed the win as he struck out four batters and allowed just one hit in the game’s final two innings.
“He’s kind of come in and relished that reliever role and done it well for us,” Vernon said. “He gets up there and we’re going to get his best, so I appreciate that about Jordan.”