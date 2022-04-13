Southwest’s confidence helps Silver Hawks overcome seven-run deficit for 10-9 win over No. 2 East in HAC tourney

As the Lincoln Southwest baseball team broke its postgame huddle, one proud Silver Hawk emphatically shouted that Southwest is “the hottest team in the state” at the moment.

Just one week ago, that concept would have seemed far away.

On Wednesday, it became reality. Fresh off an impressive 10-0 win over Lincoln High and 12-0 upset over Class A No. 6 Fremont on Tuesday, Southwest secured its most impressive win of the season yet.

Southwest overcame a 7-0 first-inning deficit against No. 2 Lincoln East for an eventual 10-9 win over the Spartans in a nine-inning thriller in the semifinals of Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Den Hartog Field.

“Not the best start to a game by any means, so for our guys to stay locked in and know what we needed to do to chip away and give us a shot was a testament to their character,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “We’ve got some smart kids that are pretty confident right now.”

There was no doubt that the first inning of Wednesday’s semifinal gave Southwest (10-7) a bad feeling that history might be repeating itself. East (13-2) had just dominated the Silver Hawks in a 10-0 win on Friday when Southwest managed just two hits.

When East jumped out to a commanding 7-0 lead in the first inning, it would have been easy for Southwest to fold in five innings. Instead, the Silver Hawks slowly ground out a win. Blake Waring held East to just one run in a six-inning relief pitching appearance while eight different Southwest players drove in runs during their comeback effort.

Even when Southwest failed to convert a bases-loaded chance in the eighth inning, the Silver Hawks never stopped believing. They came right back in the ninth inning to take the lead on a Karter Chamberlain single to center field before the sophomore entered the game for a pressure-filled relief appearance.

Chamberlain kept the Spartans off the board to secure the win and send Southwest into the HAC title game.

“We’re kind of seeing Karter grow up before our eyes and make steps toward being a really great baseball player for us in the future; obviously he did it for us today,” Vernon said.

With cold weather delaying the HAC Tournament games by two hours, Southwest will play the winner of Lincoln Southeast-Kearney late Wednesday evening.

