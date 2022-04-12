Southwest batters 'stick with it' to overcome Fremont in HAC tourney

After shutting out Lincoln High in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference baseball tournament Tuesday at Sherman Field, Lincoln Southwest nearly repeated its performance again in the afternoon.

Southwest and Fremont were scoreless through the first three innings and their respective pitchers had combined for a total of nine strikeouts.

The Silver Hawks broke through in the fourth inning when shortstop Taiyo Takahashi was hit by a pitch. In the next three at-bats, Takahashi advanced to second on an error, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to give Southwest a 1-0 lead.

Southwest’s Calvin Peterson then added to the lead with an RBI single.

However, the Silver Hawks' onslaught didn’t come until later.

Southwest scored 10 runs on just three hits in the top of the sixth inning on its way to shutting out Class A No. 6 Fremont 12-0. The Silver Hawks made their way to first base continuously with five walks and two hit batters in the inning.

“We had an approach early in the game,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “Their guy that started was throwing really, really well. We asked our guys to stick with it, and they did. They committed to it, got his pitch count up and chased him out of there.”

While the sixth inning is when the Silver Hawks made headway, Vernon said credit goes to Takahashi and Peterson for the spark.

“Felt like we handled the conditions fairly well,” Vernon said. “Took advantage of some mistakes they made, which is pretty unheard of with that team. Feel fortunate that we got those early runs and got some momentum in the dugout.”

Southwest starting pitcher Ryan Semin made his presence known. He pitched the first four innings, allowing only three hits with three strikeouts.

“My fastball was working really well,” Semin said. “I was just attacking batters with that, trying to get ahead of the count, and it worked out really well for me.”

With the win, Lincoln Southwest (9-7) moves on to Wednesday afternoon’s HAC semifinal against No. 2 Lincoln East at Den Hartog Field. The Silver Hawks already played the Spartans once this season and were shut out 10-0.

Vernon said he hopes Tuesday’s win helps carry the team long-term.

“The guys are just excited to keep playing,” Vernon said. “We haven’t played the best baseball at times. Hopefully, we can keep turning the corner this season.”

Fremont dropped to 9-3 with the loss.

Lincoln East advanced to the semifinals with an 8-2 win over Columbus.

Cooper Erikson had three hits and drove in three runs and Garrett Springer homered to lead the Spartan offense.

Jalen Worthley earned the win. He struck out four over four innings of work.

