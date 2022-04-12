Southeast’s never-quit attitude leads Knights to walk-off win in windy conditions at HAC Tourney

It was the kind of day where holding on to your hats had never been so literal.

With wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph breaking through an unusually warm spring day, any ball hit in the air meant trouble for fielders.

Early on, everything in the air seemed to break the wrong way for Lincoln Southeast as the Class A No. 8 Knights trailed from the first inning into the seventh. However, Southeast’s refusal to quit and some key late-game performances led the Knights to an impressive 7-6 comeback win over Lincoln North Star in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference baseball tournament on Tuesday at Densmore Field.

North Star (7-7) used the conditions to its advantage early on as several routine infield flies fell for hits and all of the Navigators’ strikes to the outfield resulted in runs. Davis Jones gave North Star a quick 2-1 lead in the first inning with a two-run double followed by another RBI hit to the outfield from Jake Quevedo.

North Star soon extended its lead to 6-3 as Southeast’s (11-3) first two pitchers couldn’t manage to slow down the North Star offense. That is, until Max Buettenback entered the game. The junior picked up the win in 3 2/3 innings pitched by striking out five batters and allowing just four base runners.

“Max was just huge today, he went out there and never doubted himself, and we absolutely needed that spirit from him,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said.

If not for pitch count limitations, it could have been a frustrating ending for Southeast rather than an exhilarating one. North Star starting pitcher Caden Steiger struck out 14 batters in 6 2/3 innings on the mound and appeared ready to slam the door shut on a bases-loaded opportunity for Southeast in the bottom of the seventh inning.

However, Steiger was unable to face any more batters due to having thrown 112 pitches on the day, and the Southeast rally took full charge. After a hit by pitch and two walks to tie the game 6-6, Mitt Lashley stepped up and roped a pitch into center field for the walk-off single.

“I told the kids that the team that makes less mistakes is going to win this game; I’m not sure that we made less mistakes but competed until the end and just fought,” Jones said. “They compete for the full seven innings and they never quit.”

The same struggle against the wind was going on between Kearney and Pius X in the other quarterfinal contest at Densmore Field, where the Thunderbolts fell just short of an epic comeback in an 8-7 defeat. Pius X (4-8) scored all seven of its runs in the final three innings of the game, but left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings as Kearney (9-5) escaped a disappointing loss.

Karter Lee went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs to lead the Bearcat effort, while Brayden Andersen picked up the win with a four-inning outing.

“It was difficult conditions for both teams, so we just tried to play our outfielders as far back as possible,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “I thought both teams competed tremendously and Pius certainly had a great comeback right there in the last inning.”

No. 2 Lincoln East defeated Columbus 8-2 and Lincoln Southwest scored a commanding 11-0 upset win over No. 6 Fremont in the other tournament quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship game will be played at Den Hartog Field on Wednesday, with East and Southwest facing off at noon before Southeast and Kearney play at 3 p.m. The championship game will follow at 6 p.m.

