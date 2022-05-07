Southeast, North Star deliver 9-inning classic as LSE sophomore hits walk-off in district final

In two previous matchups this season, Lincoln Southeast beat Lincoln North Star both times, but only by a combined three runs.

Round 3, an A-6 district championship game Saturday at Sherman Field, certainly didn't disappoint.

Lincoln Southeast (22-6) won both times against Lincoln North Star (11-15) but only by a combined three runs.

Owen Baxter, a sophomore, hit a walk-off single to lead Lincoln Southeast to a 3-2 win in nine innings.

“He was really upset with himself in the seventh for not getting a bunt down to win the game,” Lincoln Southeast coach Montana Jones said after getting a Gatorade jug of water dumped on him. “He’s a football player. Grinds it and moves on to the next at bat. Just a really good competitor and finds a way to win.”

With Saturday’s victory, Southeast has gone 17-3 since the start of April, making them one of the hottest teams in postseason play. Baxter said they’ve been making big plays all year.

“Doing our job at the plate,” Baxter said. “Jones told us that if we can do our job on defense, the offense will take care of itself.”

Southeast was led on the mound by senior Luke Blatchford, who pitched 8 2/3 innings on 109 pitches. Blatchford had his ups and downs throughout the game but Jones chose to stick with him, and it paid off. He allowed eight hits but also had four strikeouts and only one error.

“I’m on top of the world right now,” Blatchford said. “This is a great feeling. I’m just excited for everyone on our team. Energy’s great. It’s been great, and I’m just excited to carry this over to the state tournament.”

Trailing 2-0, Southeast needed a big play in the sixth inning.

Senior Will Barrett smashed an RBI double to center field and senior Jake Appleget, a Husker football commit, got down a sacrifice bunt to drive in another run on the next at-bat.

“The last couple weeks, it’s just, ‘Have one more run than the other team.’ Jones said. “It doesn’t matter how you win. You’ve just got to find a way to win this time of year. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

Southeast tallied 11 hits by seven different batters. Appleget led with a 2-for-3 day while Baxter, Will Jesske and Gavin Clauss all went 2-for-5.

A theme for Southeast’s season was having multi-sport athletes on the roster. Baxter, Appleget and Blatchford are both football players for Southeast and Jones said their competitiveness helps in big situations.

This makes their first state tournament appearance since 2018.

“That was our goal,” Jones said. “Now it’s go win the whole thing.”

