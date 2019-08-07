Brody Sintek's dominating pitching performance lifted Fremont to an opening 8-2 win against Sedalia (Missouri) in the Mid-South American Legion regional baseball tournament on Wednesday at Hastings' Duncan Field.
Sintek pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 in a complete-game effort. He walked only one.
Austin Callahan led the offensive charge for the Nebraska Class A state champions, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. He had two doubles.
Sedalia, aided by four Fremont errors, was able to plate a pair of runs.
Fremont scored three runs in the first. Callahan's two-run double in the sixth capped a four-run inning.