Paul Shortridge's pitching IQ Saturday was just as good as his ACT score.

After receiving a 34 on the ACT, Shortridge went the distance Saturday in a 3-0 victory for Carpet Land (Lincoln East) over Brooklawn, New Jersey, in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Carpet Land is now 1-1 in pool play and stays alive for a chance at a semifinal spot in the Stripes Division.

“That New Jersey lineup is as good as any lineup we have faced since I've been at East,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “They've scored double-digit runs in like 10 of their last 11 games, I think their team batting average is like .370, which is just incredible, so far Paul to do what he did was incredible. One of the best, clutchest, most impressive we've ever had here at East.”

Shortridge limited New Jersey to five hits and only picked up two strikeouts, but the Carpet Land defense was on point all contest.

Mason Gaines tracked two balls to the warning track in style for Carpet Land, while Shortridge and the defense only allowed New Jersey to reach third base twice over seven innings.

“I couldn't believe Mason got to that ball,” Lanik said. “(New Jersey) got a couple guys on and that kid put a really good swing on it. Mason just kept going, man. He tracks the ball so well from center field, and that was a game-changing play for us to keep us in it. Tanner Peterson at third base is as good as anybody over there and he made a couple good plays, too. Our middle infielders were outstanding, so they trust Pauly, and Paul trusts them. It's a lot of fun to watch from the dugout.”

After opening the tournament with a 3-0 loss to South Carolina on Thursday, Saturday's victory, backed by RBIs from Garrett Springer, Owen Laessig and Peterson, was more than just a win.

Even after 82 wins and a high school state title in the span of five months, Carpet Land, 82-15 in that span, still finds a solution to every problem. And with ALWS experience in 2017 as an assistant at Creighton Prep, Lanik lets the kids play a kids game.

“It's definitely fun, right? When you wake up and you're playing Brooklawn, New Jersey, who has won so many Legion world titles,” Lanik said. “It's definitely fun and a new experience. We've talked to the boys a little bit on just what it is going to be like, but honestly it's a kids game and a player's game. We just try to get our kids in the right frame of mind to go out and compete.”

Carpet Land will play Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 3 p.m. Sunday to try to advance out of pool play.

Photos: Carpet Land plays Elkhorn South for an American Legion state title