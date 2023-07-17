Paul Shortridge threw a complete game to keep Carpet Land alive in the A-5 American Legion area tournament Monday.

He allowed just three hits — two in the last inning — as Carpet Land (Lincoln East) defeated Pinnacle Bank 7-3 in an elimination game at Den Hartog Field.

With the win, Carpet Land advances to the championship round, and also secures a spot in the Class A Legion state tournament. It must beat Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) twice Tuesday to win the tournament.

Carpet Land pulled away with three runs in the sixth inning, extending its lead to 6-1. Kai Burkey, AJ Evasco and Garrett Springer all had RBI Hits in the frame.

That was plenty for Shortridge. Between the first and seventh innings, the left-hander didn't allow a hit or run. He only struck out two batters, and Carpet Land played clean defense behind him.

Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) had three hits — Caden Ransom doubled, and Hudson Shaffer hit a triple.

Carpet Land and Union Bank are set for 4 p.m. Tuesday. If Carpet Land wins, the teams will play again in a winner-take-all game.