Senior Salutes: Norris baseball seniors had been building for this season

The Norris Titans had been looking forward to the 2020 baseball season for a while.

For 10 close-knit seniors, including some who had played together since elementary school, their senior season would have been an opportunity to make a mark on school history.

Instead, that opportunity vanished before it even materialized.

"It’s kind of unfortunate because I was really looking forward to this season since probably freshman year, and now we don’t have it,” senior Joel Benes said.

When the NSAA suspended the spring sports seasons, Norris’ seniors led practice and encouraged each other to lift, stay in shape and be ready just in case. After all, there were high aspirations for the season after back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Class B state tournament in 2017 and 2018, and a third-place finish in 2019.

Put simply, Norris wanted to prove that it could get over the hump and claim its first state title since 2013.

“We knew how good we were and we wanted to show other people. There’s been some talented classes that have come through Norris in the past few years, and we wanted to show that our hard work wasn’t for nothing,” Norris senior Cade Baker said.