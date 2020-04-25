Senior Salutes: Millard South players had sights set on state title run, cherish long bonds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Millard South baseball team has a strong history, with a state-record 41 state tournament appearances to its name. Even still, the 2020 team was shaping up to be one of the best.

Ten seniors were set to anchor the team, including seven who will be playing college baseball, while a number of up-and-coming young pitchers were poised to provide a spark.

“I was devastated, I felt like we had something really special this year,” senior Drew Wessel said. “We only lost two seniors from last year’s team and added some promising younger guys, as well.”

Wessel also said the Patriots worked harder than ever over the offseason to get better, and for good reason. He was a freshman on the third-place Patriot team in 2017, which was followed by back-to-back state title defeats, including a 2-1 extra-inning loss to Millard West in the 2019 title game.

“It really sucks for us seniors. We’d been preparing so hard for the season, working hard in the weight room, and to have our season taken away from us is unfortunate,” senior Tyson Gerdes said.

Those seniors have spent countless hours in the classroom and on the field together over the past few years — eight of the 10 were on the junior varsity team as freshmen and have played together ever since.