Senior Salutes: Canceled season kept a pair of Christian seniors from starting foundation

Lincoln Christian was set to have only two seniors on its baseball team in 2020, but those two players were going to be a part of something special — the first varsity baseball team in school history.
After playing for mostly travel teams and Legion ball his entire career, Ethan Kidder was particularly looking forward to his senior year with teammates and friends. After playing a season of junior varsity ball last year, Kidder was going to be the most experienced player on the team, joined by fellow senior Davis Kelley.
The excitement was tangible around Lincoln Christian, where enough players went out for baseball that the Crusaders were able to put together a varsity, JV and reserve team.
“There is quite a bit of buzz around baseball at the school, and we have an amazing administration and family support system that should allow us to thrive,” Crusader head coach Jason Bingham said.
Plans still remain for an upgraded baseball facility at Lincoln Christian, but Kidder won’t be one of the players who gets to enjoy those facilities.
“It’s kind of tough because I’m a senior, and I don’t think I’ll be going to college anywhere that has a baseball team,” he said. “This was going to be my last year, which is really sad, and I’m definitely going to miss it.”
For now, Kidder is hanging on to what little baseball he has left. He misses the team atmosphere usually present at this time of the year. Lincoln Christian had a team Zoom chat last week, and he got to see all his teammates and coaches as they encouraged each other to stay in shape.
Coronavirus not only robbed Lincoln Christian of its first varsity season, it also may have ended Kidder’s career as he has no plans to play in college.
“You don’t really understand how much something means to you or how much you enjoy it until you can’t do it anymore,” Kidder said.
— Luke Mullin
