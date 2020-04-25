Senior Salutes: Canceled season kept a pair of Christian seniors from starting foundation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Christian was set to have only two seniors on its baseball team in 2020, but those two players were going to be a part of something special — the first varsity baseball team in school history.

After playing for mostly travel teams and Legion ball his entire career, Ethan Kidder was particularly looking forward to his senior year with teammates and friends. After playing a season of junior varsity ball last year, Kidder was going to be the most experienced player on the team, joined by fellow senior Davis Kelley.

The excitement was tangible around Lincoln Christian, where enough players went out for baseball that the Crusaders were able to put together a varsity, JV and reserve team.

“There is quite a bit of buzz around baseball at the school, and we have an amazing administration and family support system that should allow us to thrive,” Crusader head coach Jason Bingham said.

Plans still remain for an upgraded baseball facility at Lincoln Christian, but Kidder won’t be one of the players who gets to enjoy those facilities.