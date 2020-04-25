Senior Salutes: Bennington baseball had a 'flashing neon target' on it and the players relished it

After Bennington won a state baseball championship last spring, coach Scott Heese told the players that they'd have a target on their backs heading into the summer Legion season.
The Badgers didn't relent, sinking their teeth into a Legion state crown.
So Hesse's message after the players returned to school last fall?
"Now you just don't have a target on your back, you got a flashing neon target on your back," he said.
Bennington was aiming for the trifecta this spring, but it won't get that chance after a virus outbreak put a hold on the world.
The Badgers were a likely Class B front-runner, too. They were set to return every position starter but one, and the pitching, led by Creighton recruit Colton Smith, was deep again.
The team included nine seniors: Smith, Josh Wageman, Nick Bohn, Wyatt Knutson-Smith, Grant Japp, Rylan Wallingford, Anthony Comfort, Kyler Essink and Cody Flynn.
These Badgers were ready to carry that neon-lit target.
"They knew that getting a taste of what that felt like, dog pile and hold the trophy, they wanted that again," Hesse said. "I think that just pushed them to work harder because they didn't want to take anything for granted. They knew how they got there to begin with."
The players' worth ethic and determination was top of the line, Hesse said. Several players were coming in before school to do preseason workouts, showing up regularly and setting the tone for the other players.
The baseball team also set the tone for the school.
"Obviously, when you win a state championship in any sport at a school, it kind of dovetails into the other programs, and with some of those players and their friends, everybody gets a taste of that," Hesse said. "Seeing that banner hanging on the gym wall, I think, will always hold a special place in their hearts.
"From a coach's point of view, they're going to be legends from a baseball standpoint, and probably the best thing is it was exciting to win it, but it was really exciting to win it with just a great group of guys that did things the right way."
