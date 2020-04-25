Senior Salutes: Bennington baseball had a 'flashing neon target' on it and the players relished it

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After Bennington won a state baseball championship last spring, coach Scott Heese told the players that they'd have a target on their backs heading into the summer Legion season.

The Badgers didn't relent, sinking their teeth into a Legion state crown.

So Hesse's message after the players returned to school last fall?

"Now you just don't have a target on your back, you got a flashing neon target on your back," he said.

Bennington was aiming for the trifecta this spring, but it won't get that chance after a virus outbreak put a hold on the world.

The Badgers were a likely Class B front-runner, too. They were set to return every position starter but one, and the pitching, led by Creighton recruit Colton Smith, was deep again.

The team included nine seniors: Smith, Josh Wageman, Nick Bohn, Wyatt Knutson-Smith, Grant Japp, Rylan Wallingford, Anthony Comfort, Kyler Essink and Cody Flynn.

These Badgers were ready to carry that neon-lit target.