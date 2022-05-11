Rooted in their backyard, East's Worthley brothers' pitcher-catcher dynamic ready for state spotlight

Jalen and Jeter Worthley have always been baseball brothers.

Growing up, their backyard was a place for games of catch and whiffle ball that kept the brothers entertained for hours.

But with a three-year age gap between them, the Worthley brothers rarely played on the same team together. It happened twice, when Jalen was an 8-year-old and Jeter was 5, and again when Jalen was 14 and Jeter was 11.

Ahead of his first year of high school baseball, freshman Jeter Worthley hoped that he’d be able to make the varsity team and join his older brother’s team once again. Not only did he get his wish, but Jeter Worthley ended up playing a big role on this year's team before catching for Jalen in Lincoln East’s 6-1 district final win over Omaha Westside last week.

After years of backyard pitching, now the brothers will be able to compete together at the highest level they can — the Class A state baseball tournament.

“It sort of reminds me of being kids again, just playing catch in the backyard together,” Jalen Worthley said. “It’s a pretty special experience because most seniors can’t say they’ve played in a state tournament together with their freshman brother.”

If not for Jalen deciding to take up pitching early in his baseball career, it’s possible Jeter Worthley might have never discovered his skills at catcher. He first started catching for his brother in bullpen stints and soon became a catcher on his youth teams as well, a decision that has paid off for both of them.

While the state tournament will mark an end to Jalen Worthley’s high school baseball career, both brothers will be moving on to the Division I ranks. With Jalen set to attend San Jose State and Jeter Worthley being committed to Michigan, who says no to a San Jose State-Michigan matchup in four years’ time?

In classic older brother fashion, Jalen Worthley said he’d strike out Jeter if that matchup happened; Jeter said he’d be confident because he would know what pitches would be coming. After all, he’s had plenty of experience seeing his brother’s pitching firsthand.

College careers are long in the future for the time being, though. Lincoln East expects to be a major contender at the state tournament, with the Spartans beginning their journey at 1 p.m. Friday against Elkhorn South.

While it’s Jalen Worthley’s senior class that has been setting expectations all year long, it’s fair to say the youngest varsity player on the team has been paying attention.

“I’ve learned a lot from these seniors and it’s tough to think that I might only have a week left with them,” Jeter Worthley said. “I’m going to miss all of them, but definitely learned a lot that I can take with me for these next three years.”

With the school year winding down and his high school career coming to a close, Jalen Worthley knows he only has one more chance to make memories in a Lincoln East uniform. When he takes the mound at the state tournament, he won’t just be playing for his teammates and his school — he’ll be playing for his family, too.

“It’s just awesome to be going to state with (Jeter), and hopefully we can accomplish our goals and pull it off,” Jalen Worthley said.

