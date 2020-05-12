Ricketts asks youth teams to use good judgment if heading out of state to play games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday answered one of the biggest questions related to the return of sports in Nebraska when he outlined a plan for youth baseball and softball.

State officials have circled June 1 for the start of practices and June 18 for the start of games. Sports such as soccer and basketball will remain sidelined for the time being.

On Tuesday, Ricketts responded to some follow-up questions, including how teams should approach out-of-state tournaments. Hundreds of youth teams in the state are scheduled to hit popular tournament destinations, including Kansas City; Des Moines, Iowa; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and St. Louis.

Ricketts' message to coaches and families planning to play outside the state:

"I would ask them to use common sense and good judgment" he said. "Don't go play in a tournament necessarily in places like New Jersey and New York where we know there's a lot of virus floating around. But if you're going to South Dakota, by late June I don't think anybody is going to be too concerned if a baseball team is traveling to South Dakota."

Will teams need to follow the state's 14-day quarantine guidelines after returning from an out-of-state tournament?