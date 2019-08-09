Hastings defeated Three Rivers (Oklahoma) 10-0 in an elimination game on Friday in the Mid-South Legion regional.
CJ Remmenga threw a near-perfect game as Hastings ran away with a five-inning, mercy-rule win. Remmenga went five innings, allowing no hits, striking out two and walking one. It took just 58 pitches to get the job done.
The offense was led by Mike Boeve, who went 2-for-3 with two triples in the third inning and two RBIs. Josh Brooks went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while JT Cafferty finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Hastings.
Festus (Missouri) bested Fremont 2-0 in eight innings to stay in the winner's bracket and clinch a spot in Sunday's championship game. Fremont will need a win for a shot at the Mid-South title.
Fremont's Mitchell Glause threw all eight innings, allowing just five hits, two runs and striking out eight batters. Jordan Duncan threw 6.2 innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters for Festus.
Austin Callahan and Dawson Glause each had a hit for Fremont.
Hastings will face off with Festus at 7 p.m. and Fremont will play Bryant (Arkansas) in the 4 p.m. elimination game.