Recapping a one-of-a-kind Legion season, which offered several memorable moments

With no spring season and a summer season that began about a month later than normal, it was destined to be an interesting baseball season for Lincoln’s American Legion teams.

That was apparent at the city tournament, where most of Lincoln’s teams finished their seasons over the course of an eight-day event. Notably absent from the tournament was Carpet Land (Lincoln East), which put together a record of 20-7 and won the Cornhusker Classic in Omaha.

The Legion season was not immune to the forces of the world around it. Carpet Land shut down its season on July 15 after a pair of players tested positive for COVID-19. The virus also hit Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) before the season started, forcing the team to miss the first two weeks of the schedule.

While JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) and Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) entered the city tournament with winning records, Pinnacle Bank beat both teams on its way to a somewhat surprising city championship.