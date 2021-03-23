Rainy East-Southeast game serves as 'a perfect example' of the benefits of Den Hartog Field's artificial turf

After nearly 24 hours of nonstop rain, sunshine finally emerged Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
Class A No. 2 Lincoln East especially shined in an 11-1 win against Lincoln Southeast in five innings.
Simply playing the game at all is a groundskeeping success. Den Hartog Field used to be a grass field until Lincoln Public Schools installed artificial turf during 2019 renovations.
The result was improved water drainage, and the ability to turn around a pristine playing surface on just a few hours’ notice.
“That’s a perfect example of why LPS built this field; to get out here and be able to play tonight was amazing,” East coach Mychal Lanik said.
Lincoln East (3-0) made the most of the excellent field conditions by scoring in each half-inning, beginning with Keegan Brink's RBI single in the first. The Spartans then blew the game open when Southeast (0-3) pitchers Connor Wilken and Mitt Lashley struggled to find the strike zone and issued five walks in the second inning.
East not only finished the game with 12 walked batters, but the Spartans also had seven base hits. Ryan Clementi’s second inning included a leadoff triple and a two-RBI single as the junior went 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs overall.
In addition to the walks, defensive errors hurt Southeast again. The Knights committed three errors against Lincoln East after combining for nine errors in losses to Kearney and Lincoln Pius X last week.
“I tell the kids every game, if you don’t pitch well and you don’t play good defense, it doesn’t matter how many runs you put up,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “It all starts on the mound; we walked 12 guys tonight, and you’re not giving your defense a chance like that.”
The Spartans are now 3-0, and their pitching staff is a big reason why. Senior Sam Wragge had an excellent four-inning outing in which he struck out four batters and allowed just two hits, both by Southeast sophomore Max Buttenback. The Lincoln East pitching staff has now allowed a total of three runs in three games.
“We feel confident in Sam because he’s a senior and he’s being doing this for three years,” Lanik said. “He works as hard as anybody I’ve ever coached, and he wanted the ball today.”
While East is off to a hot start two weeks into the year, Southeast is still searching for its first win. The Knights face Grand Island on Thursday before playing Millard West and Omaha Burke over the weekend.
“The great thing about baseball is you get to pick back up and play 48 hours from now to redeem yourself,” Jones said.