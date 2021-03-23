Rainy East-Southeast game serves as 'a perfect example' of the benefits of Den Hartog Field's artificial turf

After nearly 24 hours of nonstop rain, sunshine finally emerged Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.

Class A No. 2 Lincoln East especially shined in an 11-1 win against Lincoln Southeast in five innings.

Simply playing the game at all is a groundskeeping success. Den Hartog Field used to be a grass field until Lincoln Public Schools installed artificial turf during 2019 renovations.

The result was improved water drainage, and the ability to turn around a pristine playing surface on just a few hours’ notice.

“That’s a perfect example of why LPS built this field; to get out here and be able to play tonight was amazing,” East coach Mychal Lanik said.

Lincoln East (3-0) made the most of the excellent field conditions by scoring in each half-inning, beginning with Keegan Brink's RBI single in the first. The Spartans then blew the game open when Southeast (0-3) pitchers Connor Wilken and Mitt Lashley struggled to find the strike zone and issued five walks in the second inning.

East not only finished the game with 12 walked batters, but the Spartans also had seven base hits. Ryan Clementi’s second inning included a leadoff triple and a two-RBI single as the junior went 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs overall.