Sunday's A-5 Senior Legion Tournament baseball games at Sherman Field have been postponed because of rain.

Games will resume Monday. 

Union Bank will play Sampson Construction in a 1 p.m. elimination game and JC Brager and Carpetland will play in a 4 p.m. elimination game. Pinnacle Bank and Anderson Ford will play at  7 p.m.

The championship games, or games, have been moved to Wednesday.

Rain affected several Legion tournaments Sunday. The Class C state juniors tournament, hosted by Tri County, will resume Monday, as well.

A look at the revised A-5 schedule:

Monday's games

Game 7--Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction 1 p.m.

Game 8--JC Brager vs. Carpetland, 4 p.m.

Game 9--Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

