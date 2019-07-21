Sunday's A-5 Senior Legion Tournament baseball games at Sherman Field have been postponed because of rain.
Games will resume Monday.
Union Bank will play Sampson Construction in a 1 p.m. elimination game and JC Brager and Carpetland will play in a 4 p.m. elimination game. Pinnacle Bank and Anderson Ford will play at 7 p.m.
The championship games, or games, have been moved to Wednesday.
Rain affected several Legion tournaments Sunday. The Class C state juniors tournament, hosted by Tri County, will resume Monday, as well.
A look at the revised A-5 schedule:
Monday's games
Game 7--Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction 1 p.m.
Game 8--JC Brager vs. Carpetland, 4 p.m.
Game 9--Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)