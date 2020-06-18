Rain delay tests patience of Legion baseball teams, but it doesn't dampen their spirits

“Considering everything going on in the world today, a rainout for the opener seems just about right,” Malcolm head coach Doug Churchwell said.

While Ashland and Malcolm never hit the field, an early afternoon start time meant that JC Brager (players from Lincoln Southeast) managed to play four innings against Elkhorn before rain interrupted their season opener, too.

JC Brager head coach Montana Jones said it felt "surreal" to be back on the field, and the excitement among his players was obvious in their first game as a team since last year.

“I think the more games we get to play, the more fortunate we're going to feel,” Jones said. “We already got more game time in than the spring, so I think we should be very fortunate for this opportunity we have been given.”

Indeed, gratitude was a common theme even among teams that didn’t see the field at all. The idea of having any form of a season two or three months ago seemed doubtful, so merely having the opportunity to play five, 10 or 20 games was worth it.

Carpet Land, playing around a weather delay, and Judds Brothers were able to get games in Thursday. Auburn and Lincoln Christian tried to play a juniors-seniors doubleheader, but the first game was stopped midway because of lightning and eventually storms.