Rain delay tests patience of Legion baseball teams, but it doesn't dampen their spirits

For Nebraska’s American Legion baseball players, June 18 was supposed to be a day worth celebrating as the first day that organized baseball games could occur.
Instead, players received yet another lesson in patience Thursday. After seeing their spring baseball season canceled and waiting months to simply step foot on a baseball diamond again, many teams will have to wait at least one more day to play their first game.
Ashland head coach Shawn Emanuel tried his best to play the team’s season-opener against Malcolm, pushing up the game’s start time, but continued thunderstorms in the area forced a cancellation. The stoppage came as a disappointment to the Ashland players who had remained optimistic the game would be played, some even showing up at the field three hours before first pitch.
Perhaps the return of baseball excited Mother Nature, too, producing a day of unrelenting rain in pockets of the state.
“It’s pretty ironic that after lots of waiting we get to gameday and we get rained out,” Emanuel said. “We had 15 practices since June 1 and didn’t get rained out once.”
There’s always tomorrow for Ashland, which will take on Plattsmouth on Friday. Meanwhile, Malcolm will have to wait two days before it can begin its season against Seward with a busy weekend of baseball ahead.
“Considering everything going on in the world today, a rainout for the opener seems just about right,” Malcolm head coach Doug Churchwell said.
While Ashland and Malcolm never hit the field, an early afternoon start time meant that JC Brager (players from Lincoln Southeast) managed to play four innings against Elkhorn before rain interrupted their season opener, too.
JC Brager head coach Montana Jones said it felt "surreal" to be back on the field, and the excitement among his players was obvious in their first game as a team since last year.
“I think the more games we get to play, the more fortunate we're going to feel,” Jones said. “We already got more game time in than the spring, so I think we should be very fortunate for this opportunity we have been given.”
Indeed, gratitude was a common theme even among teams that didn’t see the field at all. The idea of having any form of a season two or three months ago seemed doubtful, so merely having the opportunity to play five, 10 or 20 games was worth it.
Carpet Land, playing around a weather delay, and Judds Brothers were able to get games in Thursday. Auburn and Lincoln Christian tried to play a juniors-seniors doubleheader, but the first game was stopped midway because of lightning and eventually storms.
Even with restrictions on meals, seating and contact, a little rain won’t do much to dampen the spirits of Nebraska’s Legion teams. After all, baseball is finally back.
“(There are) so many reasons to be excited and optimistic, because the best is yet to come,” Emanuel said. "… Being granted this season was a blessing, so we plan to take full advantage of letting the kids compete.”
