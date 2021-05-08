Rain check: Columbus will have to wait to snap state drought after A-3 final vs. East suspended

"Columbus kept the momentum rolling from Game 1," East head coach Mychal Lanik said. "They had some really good swings early. Our kids just stayed in the fight and kept competing."

The Spartans proved why they are one of the state's top teams with a three-run RBI triple from Brayan Van Meter in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to 4-3, before Keegan Brink added a sacrifice-fly RBI to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth.

"Brayan is a big-time leader for us," Lanik said. "He's a senior and came through with a really big hit. Gave our kids some life and we weren't out of it."

Ryan Clementi and Keinan Lentell added 9 1/3 innings of relief on the mound for East.

"They were huge. Going to the bullpen a little earlier than when we wanted to. Really tough and we made plays behind them," Lanik added.

Despite the game being suspended, East is still guaranteed a spot in state no matter what happens Monday, but that's no excuse for the Spartans.

"We are excited as a program to be back in the state tournament," Lanik said. "First time in the state tournament in nearly 10 years (2012), but we have a bunch of guys in our dugout that like to win. We are going to show up on Monday and try and win this thing."