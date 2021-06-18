Previous Journal Star Boys Athlete of the Year winners

From Drew Christo to Ahman Green to Tom Kropp, here's a look at the past winners for Journal Star boys athlete of the year:
2021: Drew Christo, Elkhorn
2020: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
2019: Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney
2017: Cameron Jurgens, Beatrice; Noah Vedral, Bishop Neumann
2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood
2015: Matt Clark, Syracuse
2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jakson Reetz, Norris
2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge
2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge
2011: Derrius Vick and David Sutton, Lincoln Southeast
2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central
2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North
2008: John Levorson, Crete
2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North; Matt Donahue, Fremont
2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest
2005: Zach Potter, Creighton Prep; Robert Rands, Bellevue East
2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte
2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast
2002: Kurt Mann, Grand Island
2001: Barrett Ruud, Lincoln Southeast
2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High
1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast
1998: Aaron Golliday, York
1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh
1996: J.R. Edwards, Lincoln Southeast
1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central
1994: Ty Goode and Ted Butler, Lincoln Southeast
1993: Scott Frost, Wood River
1992: Jon Hesse, Lincoln Southeast
1991: Clester Johnson, Bellevue West
1990: Calvin Jones, Omaha Central
1989: Scott Bream, Millard South
1988: Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic
1987: Tom Haase, Aurora
1986: Gerry Gdowski, Fremont
1985: Gregg Olson, Omaha Northwest
1984: John Kroeker, Henderson
1983: Todd Eubanks, Lincoln East
1982: Larry Station, Omaha Central
1981: Marty Kobza, Schuyler
1980: Bill Weber, Lincoln Southeast
1979: John Sherlock and Phil Cahoy, Omaha South
1978: Jim Hartung, Omaha South
1977: Mike McGee, Omaha North
1976: Scott Poehling, Fremont Bergan
1975: Doug Phelps, Hastings
1974: Pat Hodges, Lexington
1973: Mike Fultz, Lincoln High
1972: Bob Martin, David City
1971: Tom Kropp, Aurora
1970: Maury Damkroger, Lincoln Northeast
1969: Randy Butts, Grand Island
1968: Jim White, Hastings
1967: Tom Heller, Kearney
1966: Randy Reeves, Omaha Benson
1965: Larry Vlasin, Madrid
1964: John Sanders, Grand Island
1963: Tom Millsap, Grand Island
1962: Dave Lebsack, Lincoln Northeast
1961: Kent McCloughan, Broken Bow
1960: Bob Hohn, Beatrice
1959: Tom Ernst, Columbus
1958: Jan Wall, Lincoln Northeast
1957: Mike Iseman, Fremont
1956: Jerry Collier, Falls City
1955: Duane Smith, York
1954: Lyle Nannen, Syracuse
1953: Don Erway, Lincoln High
1952: Bill Hawkins, Beatrice
1951: Eugene McCue, Arapahoe
Photos: A roundup of our favorite staff images from the high school spring sports season
State track and field, 5.22
State track and field, 5.22
Millard North vs. Gretna, 5.18
Millard North vs. Gretna, 5.18
Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, 5.19
Beatrice vs. Norris, 5.20
Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha South, 5.18
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 4.14
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast, 3.19
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19