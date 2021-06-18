 Skip to main content
Previous Journal Star Boys Athlete of the Year winners
Previous Journal Star Boys Athlete of the Year winners

B State Football, 11.25

Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon (18) scores a touchdown during the Class B state championship at Memorial Stadium in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

From Drew Christo to Ahman Green to Tom Kropp, here's a look at the past winners for Journal Star boys athlete of the year:

2021: Drew Christo, Elkhorn

2020: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt

2019: Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke

2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney

2017: Cameron Jurgens, Beatrice; Noah Vedral, Bishop Neumann

2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood

2015: Matt Clark, Syracuse

2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jakson Reetz, Norris

2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge

2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge

2011: Derrius Vick and David Sutton, Lincoln Southeast

2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central

2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North

2008: John Levorson, Crete

2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North; Matt Donahue, Fremont

2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest

2005: Zach Potter, Creighton Prep; Robert Rands, Bellevue East

2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte

2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast

2002: Kurt Mann, Grand Island

2001: Barrett Ruud, Lincoln Southeast

2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High

1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast

1998: Aaron Golliday, York

1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh

1996: J.R. Edwards, Lincoln Southeast

1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central

1994: Ty Goode and Ted Butler, Lincoln Southeast

1993: Scott Frost, Wood River

1992: Jon Hesse, Lincoln Southeast

1991: Clester Johnson, Bellevue West

1990: Calvin Jones, Omaha Central

1989: Scott Bream, Millard South

1988: Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic

1987: Tom Haase, Aurora

1986: Gerry Gdowski, Fremont

1985: Gregg Olson, Omaha Northwest

1984: John Kroeker, Henderson

1983: Todd Eubanks, Lincoln East

1982: Larry Station, Omaha Central

1981: Marty Kobza, Schuyler

1980: Bill Weber, Lincoln Southeast

1979: John Sherlock and Phil Cahoy, Omaha South

1978: Jim Hartung, Omaha South

1977: Mike McGee, Omaha North

1976: Scott Poehling, Fremont Bergan

1975: Doug Phelps, Hastings

1974: Pat Hodges, Lexington

1973: Mike Fultz, Lincoln High

1972: Bob Martin, David City

1971: Tom Kropp, Aurora

1970: Maury Damkroger, Lincoln Northeast

1969: Randy Butts, Grand Island

1968: Jim White, Hastings

1967: Tom Heller, Kearney

1966: Randy Reeves, Omaha Benson

1965: Larry Vlasin, Madrid

1964: John Sanders, Grand Island

1963: Tom Millsap, Grand Island

1962: Dave Lebsack, Lincoln Northeast

1961: Kent McCloughan, Broken Bow

1960: Bob Hohn, Beatrice

1959: Tom Ernst, Columbus

1958: Jan Wall, Lincoln Northeast

1957: Mike Iseman, Fremont

1956: Jerry Collier, Falls City

1955: Duane Smith, York

1954: Lyle Nannen, Syracuse

1953: Don Erway, Lincoln High

1952: Bill Hawkins, Beatrice

1951: Eugene McCue, Arapahoe

 

Previous Journal Star Girls Athlete of the Year winners

From Kalynn Meyer to Jordan Hooper to Maurtice Ivy, here's a look at the past winners for Journal Star girls athlete of the year:

2021: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis

2020: Kalynn Meyer, Superior; Jayme Horan, Millard South 

2019: Kalynn Meyer, Superior

2018: Kalynn Meyer, Superior

2017: MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton

2016: Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West

2015: Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X

2014: Toni Tupper, Lincoln Northeast

2013: Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey

2012: Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South

2011: Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South

2010: Jordan Hooper, Alliance

2009: KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista

2008: Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic

2007: Amber Hegge, Crofton

2006: Amber Hegge, Crofton

2005: Megan Neuvirth, West Point Central Catholic

2004: Jordan Larson, Logan View

2003: Dani Busboom, Freeman; Christina Houghtelling, Cambridge

2002: Erin Gudmundson, Kearney Catholic

2001: Laura Spanheimer, Omaha Marian; Katie Robinette, South Sioux City

2000: Laura Spanheimer, Omaha Marian

1999: Laura Pilakowski, Columbus

1998: Pam Shaw and Elizabeth Herbek, Sandy Creek

1997: Kim Behrends, Chappell

1996: Kelly Lindsey, Millard North

1995: Renee Saunders, Omaha Marian

1994: Jami Kubik, Cambridge

1993: Teri Steer, Crete

1992: Allison Weston, Papillion-La Vista

1991: Kathy Travis, Lincoln Christian

1990: Nikki Stricker, Lincoln East

1989: Michelle Kush, Gibbon

1988: Jodi Stineman, Lincoln Southeast

1987: Diane Beideck, Millard North

1986: Darcy Cudaback, Exeter

1985: Virginia Stahr, Centennial

1984: Maurtice Ivy, Omaha Central

1983: Stacy Imming, Kearney

1982: Karlene Erickson, Wheeler Central

1981: Sue Lind, Albion

1980: Kelli Benson, Grand Island

1979: Chris Leigh, Platteview

1978: Kerry Karst, Lincoln East

1977: Nancy Kindig, Hastings St. Cecilia

1976: Sondra Obermeier, Aurora

1975: Pam Koontz, Lincoln High

1974: Mary Lou Jasnoch, Oshkosh

