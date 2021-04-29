Prep glance: Worthley, Lewell combine for gem as Spartans advance at Don Kraft tourney

Jalen Worthley threw five scoreless innings to lead the Lincoln East baseball team to a 2-0 win Thursday against Creighton Prep in Don Kraft Invitational at Millard South.

Keegan Brink hit a run-scoring single in the third and Noah Walters added a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the Class A No. 4 Spartans.

Keinan Lewell pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Worthley to earn the save for East, which advances to play No. 8 Omaha Westside on Friday.

Lincoln Northeast dropped to the consolation bracket with a 3-2 loss to Millard South. Sophomore Conlin Grady struck out eight and allowed only three hits in five-plus innings for the top-rated Patriots.

Bellevue West Invitational: No. 10 Lincoln Southeast pounded out six extra-base hits in a 15-5 win against Omaha Central to move to the semifinals.

Mason Masur had three hits and three RBIs and Connor Wilken homered for Southeast, which will play No. 2 Bellevue West on Friday.

Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 10: The Navigators' Conner Eitzman and Lynden Bruegman combined for six RBIs and four hits. Tanner Liedle led Lincoln High with two hits and three RBIs.