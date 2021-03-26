Prep glance: Woita, Mitchell team up to lead Pius X into Thunderbolt Invite championship game

Lincoln Pius X broke a tie in the sixth inning en route to a 3-2 baseball victory against Class B No. 1 Elkhorn in the Thunderbolt Invitational on Friday at Densmore Fields.
The victory capped a 2-0 day for the Thunderbolts, who will play in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. championship game.
Jase Woita had three hits and an RBI against the Antlers. Pius X scored on an error in the top of the sixth inning to take a one-run lead. Ben Mitchell earned the win, striking out eight over five innings.
Pius X opened the day with an 8-1 win against Kearney. Woita earned the win while Colby Chapelle and Jack Finder each had two RBIs.
Elkhorn South defeated Lincoln Northeast 9-1 in the American Division bracket. Sam Hoskinson went 3-for-3 for the Storm. Northeast dropped its second game 2-1 to Norris.
TRACK AND FIELD
Doane Invitational: The Lincoln North Star boys finished fifth while the girls placed sixth.
The Navigators' Grant Wasserman won the boys 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 07.44 seconds. Teammate and Temple commit Liem Chot finished second in the 1,600.
On the girls side, North Star's Kinsley Ragland won gold in the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, nine inches.
Ashland-Greenwood Invite: The Lincoln Christian boys finished third while the girls placed seventh.
The Crusader boys 800-meter relay team bested the field while Christian dominated the distance events with Gavin McGerr winning the 1,600 (4:53.19)and Jonathan Xing triumphing in the 3,200 (10:27.99).
Christian's Sadye Daniell won the girls 1,600 in 5:36.03. The Platteview boys and Syracuse girls won the team titles.
BOYS GOLF
Seward Invitational: Lincoln Pius X won the team title with 324 at the Seward Country Club. The Thunderbolts' Kaiden Bedient (75) was second and teammate Matt Bartek (77) was third.
Seward's Ty Wehrs took top individual honors with a 72.