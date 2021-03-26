Prep glance: Woita, Mitchell team up to lead Pius X into Thunderbolt Invite championship game

Lincoln Pius X broke a tie in the sixth inning en route to a 3-2 baseball victory against Class B No. 1 Elkhorn in the Thunderbolt Invitational on Friday at Densmore Fields.

The victory capped a 2-0 day for the Thunderbolts, who will play in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. championship game.

Jase Woita had three hits and an RBI against the Antlers. Pius X scored on an error in the top of the sixth inning to take a one-run lead. Ben Mitchell earned the win, striking out eight over five innings.

Pius X opened the day with an 8-1 win against Kearney. Woita earned the win while Colby Chapelle and Jack Finder each had two RBIs.

Elkhorn South defeated Lincoln Northeast 9-1 in the American Division bracket. Sam Hoskinson went 3-for-3 for the Storm. Northeast dropped its second game 2-1 to Norris.

TRACK AND FIELD

Doane Invitational: The Lincoln North Star boys finished fifth while the girls placed sixth.

The Navigators' Grant Wasserman won the boys 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 07.44 seconds. Teammate and Temple commit Liem Chot finished second in the 1,600.