Prep glance: Wilken strikes out nine in Rockets' win over North Star

Lincoln Northeast benefited from six Lincoln North Star errors Monday and Conner Wilken sat down nine Navigators by strikeout over five innings of work in a 7-2 victory at Den Hartog Field.

Chase Blanchard led the Northeast offense with two RBIs and a double. The Rockets also worked the strike zone, drawing eight walks.

Lynden Bruegman led North Star with a double, and Caedyn Irland added a hit and the lone RBI for the Gators.

Lincoln Christian 5, Wahoo/BN/LL 4: The Crusaders found themselves down 4-0 in the top of the fourth before scoring four unearned runs to tie the game. An Andrew Johnson ground out in the sixth drove in Andrew Clough to score the game-winning run.

Clough and Teddy Ball each recorded two hits, and Johnson added two stolen bases. Lincoln Christian’s record improves to 5-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln East 0: Will Petersen made Class A No. 9 Lincoln East pay after the Spartans turned the ball over, and Petersen buried it in the net to give No. 10 Lincoln Southeast a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.

Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Avery Daniel gave Lincoln High an early 1-0 lead 18 seconds into regulation, and Ronan Parks added two assists and goal to lead the Links offensively. Alex Warrick added a second-half goal.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln Pius X Invitational: The Thunderbolts shot a 358 at Firethorn Golf Club to finish sixth in their invite. Matt Bartek led the Pius X golfers with an 82 to finish tied for 11th. Pius X finished sixth in the 11-team field that was dominated by an astounding 297 from Elkhorn South for the team title, 14 strokes ahead of Creighton Prep. Ryan Lingelbach shot a 68 for the Storm to run away with the individual title.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln High 0: Lincoln Southeast started strong, dropping just four sets in singles play, and seven total in a clean sweep over Lincoln High Monday. Ally Keitges Helen Jamison did not drop a single set for the Knights with an 8-0 victory at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, and teamed up together at No. 1 doubles with an 8-0 win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0