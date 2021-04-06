Prep glance: Trio leads Lincoln Lutheran girls to team title at Thunderbird Invite

Led by Kate Leimbach, Adrianna Rodencal and Abi Wohlgemuth, the Lincoln Lutheran girls track and field team took first place at the Thunderbird Invitational on Tuesday in Tecumseh.

Leimbach finished first in the 100-meter dash in 13.49 seconds, and second in the 200 (:28.06). Rodencal placed first in the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of :16.01 and :49.94, respectively. She also placed second in the long jump at 15 feet, 1 inch. Wohlgemuth was first in the shot put (38-7) and discus throw (109-2).

Lincoln Lutheran finished with 95½ points to edge Pawnee City (94). The Lincoln Lutheran boys (84 points) were second to Freeman (150).

The Warriors' Logan Lebo took second in the 800 (2:07.99) and first in the 1,600 (5:07.45). Brady Franzen was first in the 3,200 (11:17.44), and Wyatt Marr placed second in shot put (46-11½) and first in discus.

Parkview Christian's Chandler Page placed first in boys long jump (19-9½) and second in the triple jump (41-1¾).

