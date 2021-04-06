Prep glance: Trio leads Lincoln Lutheran girls to team title at Thunderbird Invite

Led by Kate Leimbach, Adrianna Rodencal and Abi Wohlgemuth, the Lincoln Lutheran girls track and field team took first place at the Thunderbird Invitational on Tuesday in Tecumseh.
Leimbach finished first in the 100-meter dash in 13.49 seconds, and second in the 200 (:28.06). Rodencal placed first in the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of :16.01 and :49.94, respectively. She also placed second in the long jump at 15 feet, 1 inch. Wohlgemuth was first in the shot put (38-7) and discus throw (109-2).
Lincoln Lutheran finished with 95½ points to edge Pawnee City (94). The Lincoln Lutheran boys (84 points) were second to Freeman (150).
The Warriors' Logan Lebo took second in the 800 (2:07.99) and first in the 1,600 (5:07.45). Brady Franzen was first in the 3,200 (11:17.44), and Wyatt Marr placed second in shot put (46-11½) and first in discus.
Parkview Christian's Chandler Page placed first in boys long jump (19-9½) and second in the triple jump (41-1¾).
BASEBALL
Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln Northeast 4: Tyrus Petsche drove in two runs on a triple in the bottom of the fifth to put the Thunderbolts ahead for good. Pius X pitcher Jonah Walker struck out 13 while only giving up two earned runs in six innings. Dakota Thomas had two RBIs on a double in the fourth inning.
Lincoln Southeast 11, Elkhorn 1: Connor Wilken and Connor Pfundt combined for six hits and five RBIs, and the Knights posted 12 hits (all singles) to roll in five innings against the Class B No. 2 Antlers at Sherman Field. Pfundt also pitched five innings and didn't allow an earned run.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln North Star 1, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kalyn Wulf scored the Navigators' lone goal as goalkeeper Mikayla Ray earned her third clean sheet of the season.