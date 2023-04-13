The Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team used an 11-hit performance and two RBIs each from Alex Ohnoutka, Trenton Barry and Aiden Lofgren to defeat Beatrice 11-5 in a Trailblazer Conference semifinal Thursday in Wahoo.

Wahoo/BN/LL's Eli Johnston threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out two while allowing just two hits.

Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln Northeast 1: Max Buettenback had four RBIs on three hits to help Southeast win at Den Hartog Field. Carson Peterson led the Rockets with two hits.

BOYS GOLF

Nebraska City Invitational: Waverly finished second with a 337 total and Lincoln Lutheran was third with 356 at Wildwood Golf Course. Josh Wall fired an 81, the fourth-best individual score, to lead the Vikings to the runner-up finish. Elkhorn North won the event with 316.

York Invite: Norris won the team title at York Country Club after firing a 317, beating out York (322). The Titans had four of the top-10 individual scores — Travis Tilford (78) placed second, Carson Thurber (79) third, AJ Combs (80) fifth and Thomas Hansmeyer (80) eighth. York's Elijah Jensen won the individual title, shooting a 7-over-par 77.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 0: Mallory Arehart, Katrina Avila and Charley Kort all scored at Seacrest Field.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Pius X 1: Lincoln Southeast took all six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches. Corinne Barber (No. 1), Carolyn Skold (No. 4) and Maryn Hjermstad (No. 5) all earned 8-1 victories in singles.

Kearney Doubles Invitational: Lincoln East claimed the team title with a team score of 97, edging out the host Bearcats by 15. Lincoln North Star finished in a tie for second (82), and Lincoln High was eighth (30). The duo of Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander won the No. 1 championship 9-7, and Tailyn Jay teamed up with Maitreyi Purandare to win the No. 2 title 8-4 for the Spartans. Stella Stempson and Sofia Sarroub finished fourth at No. 3.

The Navigators dominated the third-place matches. Abby Lottman and Jeana Phan won in the No. 1 spot, Brynn Person and Piper Ruhl in at No. 2, and Ava Simpson and Elena Simpson won at No. 3. The North Star duo of Hannah Simpson and Ayva Swinnerton also claimed the No. 4 championship over East's Zoe Campbell and Kendall Hasemann.

TRACK

Scott Nisely Invitational: Both the Lincoln Christian boys and girls teams finished fourth in Syracuse. The boys finished with 67 points behind victories in the 1,600 (3:32.98) and 3,200 relays (8:37.91). Jacie Rexilius won the girls 200 in :25.21. Rexilius finished third in the 100 (:12.89) and second in the 400 (1:02.28.)

Omaha Central Invitational: Kaitlyn Freudenberg and Alexa Dueweling finished first and second in the girls 400 as the Knights finished second with 82½ points. Lincoln North Star finished fifth with 48. Lincoln Southeast finished sixth in the boys with 48 points and the Navigators eighth with 43.

Today in sports history: April 13 1957: Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship 1980: Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes youngest player to win Masters 1984: Pete Rose collects 4,000th hit of career 1986: Jack Nicklaus wins Masters for record sixth time 1997: Tiger Woods wins Masters by record 12 strokes 2003: Mike Weir becomes first Canadian to win Masters 2008: Trevor Immelman first South African to win Masters in 30 years 2012: Martin Brodeur becomes second goalie to earn 100 postseason wins 2014: Bubba Watson wins Masters for second time in three years 2016: Golden State becomes first 73-win team in NBA history 2016: Kobe Bryant ends career with 60-point performance in final game