Prep glance: Teinert sparks doubleheader sweep for North Star baseball; LSW has strong day at track

The Lincoln North Star baseball team swept a doubleheader from Millard North, and it started with a strong effort on the mound from Cameron Teinert on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.

Teinert tossed five innings and struck out eight while limiting Millard North to one hit in a 10-0 Navigator win. Preston Yates led the North Star offense with two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.

The Navigators followed with a 5-3 win in the second game.

Kade Seip tripled and had two hits and an RBI, and Lynden Bruegman struck out five.

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln Pius X 5: Tied 5-5 in the top of the ninth with two outs, the Knights scored four runs in three at-bats. Owen Baxter, Will Jesske and Will Barrett each singled to plate four runs. Baxter and Barrett led Southeast in hits with two apiece.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bulldog Invitational: The Lincoln Southwest girls put together a dominant 160-point performance to win the team title in Seward.

Jaida Rowe broke the 60-meter hurdle meet record twice with a 9.08-second run in the prelims before a :09.03 performance in the finals. Rowe also won the 60 dash in :07.94.

The Silver Hawks also took the top two spots in the triple jump with Rowe winning with a mark of 36 feet, 3½ inches, and Anna Reiling coming in second at 33-6.

Hailey Watermeier added a title in pole vault at 11 feet.

Lincoln North Star's Ali Jacobs set the high jump meet record at 5-3, a mark that had stood for seven years. North Star finished fourth with 42 points and Lincoln Southeast took sixth with 26.

On the boys side, Lincoln Southeast finished second with 70 points.

Gunnar Gottula, Owen Anthony and Carsten Bluhm took the top three spots, respectively, in the shot put. Gottula took the title with a toss of 49-11.

Lincoln North Star's 65 points was good enough for fourth place, and Lincoln Southwest was right behind with 62.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1: A pair of second-half goals from the No. 3 Silver Hawks were the difference against the No. 6 Wildcats after it was 1-1 at halftime. Derek Bestmann, Tanner Novosad and Brayden Kramer each scored for Southwest.

